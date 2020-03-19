STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Punjab to suspend public transport as 72-year-old who tested positive dies

It has also decided to shut marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Thursday announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight, besides restricting public gatherings to less than 20, in the state, inching closer to a shutdown amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.

It has also decided to shut marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.

"Public transport buses, tempos and auto-rickshaws will be suspended from the midnight of Friday," Local Bodies minister Brahm Mohindra here.

These decisions were taken in a meeting of the seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM), formed by the Punjab government to review the situation triggered by the coronavirus outbreak on a daily basis.

The GoM also decided to restrict the public gathering to 20.

Earlier, it was restricted to 50 people.

The minister further said the public dealing in the government offices will also be restricted.

He further said the exams of classes 10 and 12 of the Punjab School Education Board have been postponed till March 31.

All commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior superintendent of police have been directed not to leave their stations, said the minister.

"The government is ready to deal with any eventuality," he further said, adding that the number of isolation wards would also be increased in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday.

Though a statement here issued by the Chief Minister's Office said the "state reported its first case of corona death", Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal maintained that he was "a positive case of coronavirus who died of cardiac arrest".

The sample of the septuagenarian, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram said.

When contacted, District Civil Surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said the man had arrived from Germany via Italy on March 7.

A resident of Pathlawa village in Nawanshahr, he came to the health centre with a severe chest pain on Wednesday and immediately collapsed.

He died later in the day, Bhatia said.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal confirmed that the sample of the Banga resident had tested positive for coronavirus.

When asked whether he died of coronavirus, Aggarwal said,"There could be multiple reasons of his death but he suffered a cardiac arrest.

There can be underlying reasons, he had coronavirus, diabetics also.

He was a positive case of coronavirus who died of cardiac arrest," said Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, the Nawanshahr district administration has activated all protocols for containment measures at Pathlawa village to ensure the safety and screening of all people with whom had entered into a contact, an official said.

The village was sealed and the health authorities were in the process of putting his relatives and friends with whom made contact under isolation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp