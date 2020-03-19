STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Some travellers from high-risk countries escaped quarantine, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Rajesh Tope also stated that random testing for the disease was not possible because of the paucity of testing kits.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians walk past closed shops at Dadar Vyapari Sangh in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday admitted that a few people who visited a country considered to be high-risk escaped quarantine for coronavirus as they returned via another country.

He also stated that random testing for the disease was not possible because of the paucity of testing kits.

The Centre has put seven countries which have seen a large-scale outbreak of the virus in "negative" list, and passengers from these places are placed in compulsory quarantine whether they have any symptoms or not, he told a news channel.

"But recently, a person who visited Germany, which falls in the negative list, proceeded to the Netherlands and boarded a flight for Mumbai from there. He managed to leave the airport on return," the minister said.

"He should have been quarantined, but he managed to reach Pune. Later he developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 disease," Tope said.

"This is putting other people's lives in danger," he added.

"I have now asked immigration officials to check last fifteen days' travel history of passengers landing in the state," the minister said, admitting to a loophole in the screening system.

Asked about the desirability of random testing for the virus, he said, "Supply of testing kits is an issue. We are not getting kits in large numbers, so random testing can not be undertaken."

Maharashtra has reported at least 47 coronavirus patients so far.

13-year-old boy, who ran away from a Mumbai shelter home has no symptoms of the coronavirus

A 13-year-old boy, who ran away from a shelter home in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and returned after a few hours feeling unwell, was later found to have no symptoms of the coronavirus, a police official said.

The boy was found coughing and sweating after his return and was kept in isolation at the shelter home run by an NGO in suburban Bandra, he said.

According to the police official, the NGO registered a missing person's complaint at the Bandra police station after the boy was not found in the shelter home.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping).

"But, within a few hours we were informed by the NGO that the boy has returned with ill health and we helped him get medical help," the police official said.

"We decided to get him admitted to the Kasturba Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection. However, the civic-run hospital cleared him after a medical check-up," a functionary of the NGO told PTI.

"We will take him to Bhabha Hospital for further treatment," he said.

Around 35 children are housed at the shelter home, but the boy has been kept away from them as a precaution, the functionary added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajesh Tope Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp