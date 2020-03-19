COVID-19: Four more positive cases reported from Lucknow, state tally soars to 23

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With four fresh coronavirus positive cases coming to light in Lucknow, the tally of COVID-19 patients in state capital has soared to 23 here on Friday.

As per the details shared by King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration, four new cases in Lucknow, there are nine patients undergoing treatment at the KGMU isolation ward.

Of the four fresh cases that cropped up on Friday, three are relatives of the junior doctor who was found positive while tending to those admitted to KGMU isolation ward.

The fourth one is a woman who has a travel history to the UK. Besides the nine in Lucknow, eight positive cases have been reported from Agra, four from Noida and two in Gahziabad.

Of those nine admitted to the isolation ward of KGMU, one is from Lakhimpur Kheri. However, as per the test reports, the son of the Lakhimpur Kheri patient and the Sitapur deputy CMO, who had treated him initially, have tested negative for the deadly virus.

According to KGMU spokesman Dr Sudhir Singh, of the nine patients of COVID-19 at the medical university, seven have reportedly showed heavy virus load. Meanwhile, three suspected cases with the infection have been admitted to Tej Bahadur Sapru hospital in Prayagraj on Friday.

Their samples have been collected and sent for testing. All the three suspects have returned from Italy. They approached the hospital authorities on developing some of the symptoms.