STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DMK MPs, Ravi Shankar  wrangle over 2G scam

The DMK MPs sparred with Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday over the state of affairs of BSNL and the stressed telecom sector. 

Published: 19th March 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition members protest during the Budget Session of Parliament | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DMK MPs sparred with Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday over the state of affairs of BSNL and the stressed telecom sector. Prasad hit back saying that he wanted to know “how much telecom (sector) has suffered because of DMK members” in a reference to DMK MPs A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran who have served as telecom ministers during the UPA regime.

The minister accused that the 2G spectrum allocation scam was responsible for the stressed state of the affairs of the telecom sector. With the DMK MPs accusing the government for mishandling the telecom sector, Prasad challenged them for debate, stating that the rampant corruption in the times of the UPA government plunged the sector in the sad state of affairs. 

With the DMK MPs on their feet during the Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla proposed that the House can discuss the issue in detail if the members were interested. “You give me in writing for a discussion in the House, I would allow you,” Birla said. MP Raja during the Question Hour had remarked that the government is now contemplating bail out of the stressed telecom companies after the Supreme Court ordered for the payment of the statutory dues.

Prasad said that the matter is sub-judice and therefore he wouldn’t comment. But he added that the government is looking at the survival of the telecom sector, given that they have a base of 90 crore customer base. The government wants a “fair and transparent” sector and is committed to it, Prasad asserted. In October last year, Supreme Court ruled that telecom companies have to pay statutory dues worth around Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp