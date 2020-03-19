Don't step out homes: Maharashtra CM warns amid rise in coronavirus cases
The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state.
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
"People should not step out of their homes," Thackeray said in his brief televised address.
