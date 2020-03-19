STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inconclusive Madhya Pradesh drama in apex courtroom

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta asked why the Speaker was delaying decisions on the resignations submitted by the Congress MLAs.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Thursday continue hearing the petition seeking immediate floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to prove the Kamal Nath government’s majority, saying it will not come in the way of the Assembly to decide on the floor test but asked how to ensure a free exercise of choice by the dissidents.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta asked why the Speaker was delaying decisions on the resignations submitted by the Congress MLAs. The bench asked the Speaker’s counsel, senior advocate A M Singhvi, when a decision can be expected. Singhvi said he will inform by Thursday morning.

The bench also turned down the suggestion by the petitioners that the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court meet the 16 rebel MLAs camping in Bengaluru to ascertain if they are held captive. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appeared for the petitioners, submitted the government was reduced to a minority following the resignation of the MLAs. He said the Governor has the discretionary power to direct a floor test to prove the government’s majority.  

‘No evidence of Cong MLAs held hostage’

Referring to the SC judgment in the SR Bommai case, Rohatgi submitted that a CM’s refusal to test his strength on the floor of the Assembly should be taken as a prima facie proof that he is not enjoying the confidence of the legislature.

Rohatgi denied the allegations that the rebel MLAs are held captive.Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave made submissions in the petition filed by MP Congress seeking release of the MLAs allegedly held captive by the BJP. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the rebel MLAs, asserted that they were not abducted. Singh submitted that their resignations were due to ideological reasons. The BJP has 107 seats in the House, which now has an effective strength of 222.

Diggy show
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was briefly detained by Bengaluru police when he staged a protest at the resort in which the rebels were staying

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp