STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir budget passed amid uproar

Cong MP Manish Tewari slams Centre, says Budget discussion should take place in J&K Assembly

Published: 19th March 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the demands for grants for Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the Opposition sought to corner the government for the hardships faced by the people in the region in the wake of the August 5 decision to withdraw the special provisions under the Article 370.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had presented Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for J&K for the fiscal 2020-21, besides Rs `55,317 crore demands for grants for the five months period of the last fiscal. 
Taking part in the discussion, Congress MP Manish Tewari slammed the Centre for the internet shut down in J&K and the consequent economic loss to the people there. “In times when people in the country access 4G and 5G, people in J&K could get 2G after months only after the intervention of the judiciary. On account of the internet shutdown, the people in J&K suffered a loss of Rs 16,000 crore,” charged Tewari, while stressing that the Budget discussion should have taken place in the J&K Assembly. 

Replying to the discussion, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Lok Sabha had during 1990-93 also discussed and passed the appropriation bills for J&K. Tewari countered saying that the precedents referred by the minister pertained to the V P Singh-led government, which was supported by the BJP and the Left. Sitharaman said that the NDA government has addressed the long pending grievances of the Kashmiri Pandits, Dalit and women, besides ensuring that all laws of the country become applicable in J&K.      

She said that the exports from the UT of J&K are now increasing. She also referred to the delegation of a newly formed political outfit from J&K telling the Centre that they earlier had no access to New Delhi and their voices were not heard. “We’ve eliminated corruption and brought transparency,” said Sitharaman, while adding that the UT is open for tourists, not terrorists. Earlier, while taking part in the discussion, the Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant accused the Congress, which is an ally in Maharashtra, of being silent spectator when jawans were killed by terrorists and the tricolour was burned in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recognition for regional languages
The demand for constitutional recognition to regional languages was raised in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by BJP’s Jagdambika Pal. The listing of three languages Bhojpuri, Rajasthani and Bhoti into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has been raised on different platforms including the Parliament time and again. Pal urged the Centre to consider the listing of these languages said that almost 20 crore people in 16 countries speak them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir budget
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp