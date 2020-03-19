JAP to launch 'Jan Kranti Yatra' on April 18 despite COVID-19 advisory

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Undeterred at the outbreak of COVID-19, the national president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) Pappu Yadav, announced to begin the campaign called "Jan-Kranti Yatra" with a new slogan from April 18.

He said that Bihar has been on the lowest points on every developmental indicator even after 30 years of "so-called development". He said:" This campaign would focus on women's safety, migration, health, corruption, economy, education, and employment".

Yadav's campaign will commence from the land of Gandhi – West Champaran, from where CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar had started his anti-CAA-NPR-NRC "Jan Gana Mana yatra" in February. Yadav said that the "Jan Kranti Yatra" of his party will end at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on May 30.

He said that the need of the hour is to save democracy from both the NDA allies and the "so-called opposition". Lashing out at both Opposition and the ruling alliance, he said that all of them have started working hands in gloves.

"JAP has kept the option of joining with Congress, HAM, RLSP, left parties and other parties open. In the upcoming Bihar elections JAP intends to contest on 100 seats," he said, adding that he will form an alliance or even merge with parties of similar ideology.

He said that his objective is not to become the chief minister, instead, he invited Prashant Kishor, Congress, RLSP, HAM, and left parties to come together. Along with this he also invited Chirag Paswan to join the "third front".

He said that the meeting of the national executive was held for discussing the strategies for the upcoming Bihar legislative assembly . were held and plans for party expansion were discussed. Along with this senior party leaders discussed campaign strategy and names of prospective candidates.