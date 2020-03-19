STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JAP to launch 'Jan Kranti Yatra' on April 18 despite COVID-19 advisory

He said that Bihar has been on the lowest points on every developmental indicator even after 30 years of 'so-called development'.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav. (Photo| EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav. (Photo| EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Undeterred at the outbreak of COVID-19, the national president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) Pappu Yadav, announced to begin the campaign called "Jan-Kranti Yatra" with a new slogan from April 18.

He said that Bihar has been on the lowest points on every developmental indicator even after 30 years of "so-called development". He said:" This campaign would focus on women's safety, migration, health, corruption, economy, education, and employment".

Yadav's campaign will commence from the land of Gandhi – West Champaran, from where CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar had started his anti-CAA-NPR-NRC "Jan Gana Mana yatra" in February. Yadav said that the "Jan Kranti Yatra" of his party will end at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on May 30.

He said that the need of the hour is to save democracy from both the NDA allies and the "so-called opposition". Lashing out at both Opposition and the ruling alliance, he said that all of them have started working hands in gloves. 

"JAP has kept the option of joining with Congress, HAM, RLSP, left parties and other parties open. In the upcoming Bihar elections JAP intends to contest on 100 seats," he said, adding that he will form an alliance or even merge with parties of similar ideology.

He said that his objective is not to become the chief minister, instead, he invited Prashant Kishor, Congress, RLSP, HAM, and left parties to come together. Along with this he also invited Chirag Paswan to join the "third front". 

He said that the meeting of the national executive was held for discussing the strategies for the upcoming Bihar legislative assembly . were held and plans for party expansion were discussed. Along with this senior party leaders discussed campaign strategy and names of prospective candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Pappu Yadav Jan-Kranti Yatra COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp