Language not to be barrier in All-India Judicial Service: Prasad in Rajya Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Language will not be a barrier in the proposed All-India Judicial Service (AIJS) as the government is thinking of having four zones, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Stating that the government is making efforts to expedite setting up of AIJS, Prasad appealed to stakeholders including all high courts to give up their "traditional and conventional opposition" and support the great judicial reform.

Responding to a supplementary query during the Question Hour that whether the government plans to conduct AIJS exams in 29 languages, Prasad said exams for AIJS will be conducted like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) does for IAS, IPS and other services.

"Whenever there is talk of AIJS, it is raised how Assam people will go to Tamil Nadu. Are not IAS people getting posted in TN? Are not Kerala people going to Bihar? They will pick up language."

"But the government thinking is that there will be four categories in the entire country for AIJS so that people from north, south, east and west can come in those clusters. The language will not be a problem," he said and urged all stakeholders to support the great initiative of judicial reform and make it a success.

Prasad mentioned that stakeholder consultation process is underway even though the government is making efforts to expedite the process despite opposition from many state governments and high courts.

"We are making efforts. It is the commitment of the GoI. Taking the benefit of floor of this house, I would appeal all stakeholders including all HCs that it is a great reform. If we have traditional and conventional opposition, please overcome it and join in this great reform initiative."

Asserting that the proposed AIJS will provide good talent pool, the minister said, "When we can have IAS, IPS, IFS, why not the AIJS to be conducted by a proper body like UPSC with merit selection process so that India's judicial service also attract the best talent and proper representation also."

The government is having stakeholders consultation. Many states and high courts are on board, many are not. But the government's initiative is on, he added.