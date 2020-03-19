STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Language not to be barrier in All-India Judicial Service: Prasad in Rajya Sabha

The Law Minister appealed to stakeholders including all high courts to give up their 'traditional and conventional opposition' and support the great judicial reform.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Language will not be a barrier in the proposed All-India Judicial Service (AIJS) as the government is thinking of having four zones, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Stating that the government is making efforts to expedite setting up of AIJS, Prasad appealed to stakeholders including all high courts to give up their "traditional and conventional opposition" and support the great judicial reform.

Responding to a supplementary query during the Question Hour that whether the government plans to conduct AIJS exams in 29 languages, Prasad said exams for AIJS will be conducted like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) does for IAS, IPS and other services.

"Whenever there is talk of AIJS, it is raised how Assam people will go to Tamil Nadu. Are not IAS people getting posted in TN? Are not Kerala people going to Bihar? They will pick up language."

"But the government thinking is that there will be four categories in the entire country for AIJS so that people from north, south, east and west can come in those clusters. The language will not be a problem," he said and urged all stakeholders to support the great initiative of judicial reform and make it a success.

Prasad mentioned that stakeholder consultation process is underway even though the government is making efforts to expedite the process despite opposition from many state governments and high courts.

"We are making efforts. It is the commitment of the GoI. Taking the benefit of floor of this house, I would appeal all stakeholders including all HCs that it is a great reform. If we have traditional and conventional opposition, please overcome it and join in this great reform initiative."

Asserting that the proposed AIJS will provide good talent pool, the minister said, "When we can have IAS, IPS, IFS, why not the AIJS to be conducted by a proper body like UPSC with merit selection process so that India's judicial service also attract the best talent and proper representation also."

The government is having stakeholders consultation. Many states and high courts are on board, many are not. But the government's initiative is on, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All-India Judicial Service Ravi Shankar Prasad Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp