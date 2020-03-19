MP: Bypoll buzz as nod to 3 districts

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The beleaguered Kamal Nath government gave in-principle nod to long pending demand of creating three new districts in Madhya Pradesh, fuelling speculations that the Congress is preparing for by-elections or mid-term elections.

The Cabinet met for the second time in four days, where decks were cleared for creating Nagada (presently part of Ujjain district), Maihar (part of Satna district) and Chachora (part of Guna district).Later, the government accorded Cabinet minister status to five Congress leaders who were recently appointed heads of various commissions, besides giving MoS status to nine more party leaders as well.

According to political analyst Vikas Dixit, the ploy behind Chachora is not only aimed at pacifying Lakshman Singh (who is dejected for not being included in the Cabinet), but to also ensure that the people flock behind Congress in the event of a mid-term poll. Another political analyst Vishnukant Tripathi notes the demand for a separate Maihar district was used as an alibi by BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi to leave the Congress in 2016. The move, he said, seems to be an effort to lure Tripathi back.

Giving in principle approval to creating Nagada as new district also seems to be helped a at helping the cause of sitting MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and preventing him from taking any dramatic decision. If informed political sources are to be believed, there are indications that the government is working on big announcements before possible by-elections to 24 seats (in case of all 22 rebels resignations are accepted and by-elections in Agar and Jaura are held) or gearing itself to face a mid-term poll in the central state.