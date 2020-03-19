STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Bypoll buzz as nod to 3 districts

Govt accords Cabinet minister status to five Congress leaders appointed to various panels

Published: 19th March 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers burn effigy to protest detention of senior leader Digvijaya Singh and other MLAs, in Bhopal on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The beleaguered Kamal Nath government gave in-principle nod to long pending demand of creating three new districts in Madhya Pradesh, fuelling speculations that the Congress is preparing for by-elections or mid-term elections.

The Cabinet met for the second time in four days, where decks were cleared for creating Nagada (presently part of Ujjain district), Maihar (part of Satna district) and Chachora (part of Guna district).Later, the government accorded Cabinet minister status to five Congress leaders who were recently appointed heads of various commissions, besides giving MoS status to nine more party leaders as well.

According to political analyst Vikas Dixit, the ploy behind Chachora is not only aimed at pacifying Lakshman Singh (who is dejected for not being included in the Cabinet), but to also ensure that the people flock behind Congress in the event of a mid-term poll. Another political analyst Vishnukant Tripathi notes the demand for a separate Maihar district was used as an alibi by BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi to leave the Congress in 2016. The move, he said, seems to be an effort to lure  Tripathi back.

Giving in principle approval to creating Nagada as new district also seems to be helped a at helping the cause of sitting MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and preventing him from taking any dramatic decision. If informed political sources are to be believed, there are indications  that the government is working on big announcements before possible by-elections to 24 seats (in case of all 22 rebels resignations are accepted and by-elections in Agar and Jaura are held) or gearing itself to face a mid-term poll in the central state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp