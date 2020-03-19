Only half of workforce will work: Uddhav

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a limit of 50 per cent staff to be implemented in all government departments.

“The staff will work alternatively. Public transport like train, metro and buses will be also run on this same 50 per cent principle. In buses operated by Mumbai’s civic transport undertaking BEST, commuters will not be allowed to stand while instructions will be given to them to sit at a distance from each other,” Thackeray said. “Shops will be kept open at specific timing.” Timings of markets for remaining open will also be decided, he said.