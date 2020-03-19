Section 144 imposed in Raipur to avoid spread of coronavirus

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been applied in all the municipal corporations including Raipur," Baghel said.

He also said, "I have cancelled all my programmes and also request everyone to avoid large gatherings."

Doctors who are treating the coronavirus patients will be given a special allowance, he added.

Meanwhile, the government has issued an order restricting the entry of buses coming from other states to Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

The operation of all passenger vehicles with All India Tourist Permit has also been stopped till further orders, the government order said.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Three persons have died from the disease.