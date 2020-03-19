STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Section 144 imposed in Raipur to avoid spread of coronavirus

Meanwhile, the government has issued an order restricting the entry of buses coming from other states to Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been applied in all the municipal corporations including Raipur," Baghel said.

He also said, "I have cancelled all my programmes and also request everyone to avoid large gatherings."

Doctors who are treating the coronavirus patients will be given a special allowance, he added.

Meanwhile, the government has issued an order restricting the entry of buses coming from other states to Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

The operation of all passenger vehicles with All India Tourist Permit has also been stopped till further orders, the government order said.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Three persons have died from the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Section 144 COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp