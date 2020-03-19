STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan as three fresh cases of coronavirus reported in state

The trio, who have been found positive for the virus, are from the same family and live in Jhunjhunu and returned from Italy on 8 March.

Medics screen tourists in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak at Junagarh fort in Bikaner

Medics screen tourists in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak at Junagarh fort in Bikaner. (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the good news about three coronavirus patients getting cured in Jaipur, three more people have been found positive with the virus in Rajasthan as CM Ashok Gehlot implemented section 144 in the entire state.

According to the information, the trio, who have been found positive, are from the same family and live in Jhunjhunu. They returned from Italy on 8 March. After finding the symptoms, samples were sent to Jaipur on Tuesday for examination, which were found positive.

The Health Department has kicked into action with the latest development. "The three positive cases have travel history of Italy. Samples were tested in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. A Rapid Response team has left for Jhunjhunu. Two Director level officers, five other officers, representatives of WHO, UNICEF will be in Jhunjhunu for next two days to supervise the comprehensive screening of the entire zone of 5 km radius from the epicentre i.e the residence of the positive family," said Rohit Kumar Singh, Addl Chief Secretary (Medical and Health department).

He further remarked, "From tomorrow early morning, 350 teams will start an intense surveillance in three zones in Jhunjhunu - with a radius of 1 km, 3 km and 5 km respectively. They will do screening of the entire population so that no positive cluster is allowed to be formed."

Seeing the growing influence of coronavirus,  Gehlot called an emergency meeting in which it was decided to impose Section 144 in the entire state. During this time, more than five people can't be together at any place in the entire state.

Gehlot said that it is the endeavour of the state government that the citizens of the state survive the infection of this epidemic.

He added that people have been advised to not gather at religious and public places including temples and mosques. The Chief Minister directed that Guardian and Teachers' Meeting (PTM) should be stopped with immediate effect in all government and private schools in the state till 31 March.  He has also directed public and government libraries to be closed till the above date.

The state has had four coronavirus positive patients till now. Amongst them, two were from Italy, one came from Dubai and the other from Spain.

Three of them had been treated successfully in the Sawai Man Singh Hospital. But with three more patients detected positive, the state health machinery might be anxious once again.

