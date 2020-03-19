STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

They will welcome me soon, says Ranjan Gogoi amid Opposition walkout in RS

Congress leaders had staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi arrives at Parliament house. (Photo|EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi arrives at Parliament house. (Photo|EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID jeers and chants of “shame” from the opposition parties, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was sworn-in as a member of Rajya Sabha on Thursday. All opposition parties, except the Samajwadi Party, walked out in protest in the middle of Gogoi’s oath after expressing their views that the appointment smacked of quid pro quo and severely compromises independence of the judiciary.

“They will welcome me very soon,” Gogoi said later, unfazed by the unprecedented booing during his swearing in.  Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came to Gogoi’s defence. “The Rajya Sabha has a great tradition of many eminent persons coming from diverse fields, including former Chief Justices. Justice Gogoi who has taken oath today will surely contribute his best. It was grossly unfair to do that (the walkout).”

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said there were established rules and precedents for the appointment and the opposition was not right to behave this way. Gogoi, who retired as the country’s top judge just four months ago, had defended taking up the role. He had saying his presence in Parliament will “be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislative and vice versa”.

The former CJI was part of benches that delivered many landmark judgments, including the Ayodhya verdict, Rafale review and contempt proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, habeas corpus petitions on Article 370. The Congress has called the appointment a “serious, unprecedented and unpardonable assault” on the basic structure of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Ranjan Gogoi Rajya Sabha MP
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp