UP carved its own identity on national indices: CM Yogi Adityanath

“We have been able to send out positivity about UP to the world out there. We have been able to inculcate a sense of confidence about the state,” said the CM.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath releases a publication during a press conference on completion of his three years in office on Wednesday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On completing three years in office as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the change in perception of the state from negative to positive as the biggest accomplishment of his government. Addressing the media on the occasion, CM Yogi praised his government’s achievements, claiming that the state had carved an acknowledgeable identity for itself in terms of development, governance, law and order and implementation of welfare schemes on national indices.

“We have been able to send out positivity about UP to the world out there. We have been able to inculcate a sense of confidence about the state,” said the CM. He claimed that his government brought about a palpable change in law and order scenario, power situation, education sector, industrialisation and infrastructure development in UP. “Now Uttar Pradesh can be seen figuring among the top states on a number of fronts,” he said.

He highlighted infrastructural development enumerating flagship projects  like Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway. The CM claimed that the projects would be opened for the people by the end of this year and the next year, respectively, while the work on the 600-km Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj would start soon.

He claimed there had been no communal riots in UP during the last three years. “Rather we have succeeded in protecting the democratic values. We have been successful in instilling trust, ushering in development and providing good governance under our rule,” he said.He also flagged out ‘One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme’ to give a push to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and promote indigenous.

‘Yogi govt hasn’t fulfilled a single promise it made’
Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday rejected the claims made by CM Yogi Adityanath with regard to the state’s development during his tenure. The Samajwadi Party chief said that government publicized their achievements but “the publicity should be of work genuinely done. Let the welfare schemes come on the ground. Then pat your back,” he advised the UP CM. “The BJP govt conducted a huge investment summit in 2018 and claimed MoUs worth `4.5 lakh crore were signed. What has actually come on the ground is yet to be seen,” he said.

