As schools shut due to coronavirus, Assam teachers asked to take classes through WhatsApp

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After shutting down all educational institutes in the state till March 29 to ensure social distancing vis-à-vis coronvirus pandemic, the Assam government has instructed school teachers to teach children through WhatsApp.

Official sources on Friday said the step was taken to meet the learning gaps of children and reducing the probability of dropout. The Education Department instructed teachers to provide necessary learning support through phone-based learning materials. The students will do their homework and the teachers will check the answers on WhatsApp.

They will share short videos on academic areas on WhatsApp and visit the houses of children who need special attention. They have been asked to extend the academic support from 7 am - 9 am or 7 pm - 9 pm.

"The Education Department has felt that the closure period of schools may create learning gaps among children and there may be possibility of dropout of children from schools. Therefore, in order to meet the learning gaps of children and reducing the probability of dropout of children from schools, some initiatives have been proposed by the Department," an official statement said

"As per these initiatives, the heads of the institutions/teachers of the schools will open a WhatsApp group with parents/guardians. Groups may be opened class-wise, if the number of students and teachers are more in the school. Other free technologies like Google Classroom etc. should be explored in future and feedback of the same needs to be shared with the Education Department," the statement added.

The state government requested youth, who own smartphones, to provide support to those parents and guardians who do not have the communication gadget.

