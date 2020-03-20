STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam man fleeing quarantine centre in Kerala traced in train, isolated again

The NFR said it had received information about the man, Sariful Islam (24), from Assam’s Morigaon district police which said he had escaped from  quarantine centre in Kerala.

Published: 20th March 2020

Railway workers disinfect a coach of a train in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Rajendranagar Yard, in Patna

For representational purpose. (Photo | ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam man, who fled a quarantine centre in Kerala, was traced in an express train in Assam’s new Bongaigaon railway station on Wednesday night by the personnel of Railway Protection Force of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). 

The NFR said it had received information about the man, Sariful Islam (24), from Assam’s Morigaon district police which said he had escaped from  quarantine centre in Kerala.“During interrogation, he said he had fled the quarantine centre in Kerala and travelled by train from Parak to Chennai and from Chennai to Howrah by Howrah Mail.

From Sealdah, the person was travelling by Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express and was supposed to get down at Guwahati station,” NFR chief public relations officer Subhanan Chanda said. He said the person was immediately detrained and later, shifted to the railway hospital at New Bongaigaon with proper medical protocol. “The person has been kept at an isolation ward for further medical observation. He is being guarded by the RPF.  Government Railway Police has been provided to prevent him from escaping again. All the passengers of the said coach was medically screened by railway doctors before the train left and all of them have been advised to go for home quarantine as per norms,” Chanda said. 

Travelled thoroughly
Sariful Islam had fled the quarantine centre in Kerala and travelled by train from Parak to Chennai and from Chennai to Howrah by Howrah Mail. From Sealdah, Islam was travelling by Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express and was supposed to get down at Guwahati station. Islam was immediately detrained and later, shifted to the railway hospital at New Bongaigaon with the proper medical protocol. 

