Coronavirus: Centre extends visas of foreigners in India till April 15

A number of foreign nationals are in the country since the imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

People get screened near the airport. (Photo| EPS/ Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to extend till April 15 the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India and unable to leave the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Union Home Ministry notification, a number of foreign nationals are in the country since the imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

It has been decided to provide the essential consular services by the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently in India.

"Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals which have expired or would be expiring during the period from March 13 (midnight) to April 15 (midnight) would be extended till midnight of April 14 on 'Gratis' basis after making online application by the foreigner.

"Exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty," the ministry said.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
