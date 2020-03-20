STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Railways cancels 90 more trains; total number climbs to 245

Train coaches being sanitized by workers due to Corona virus threat in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railways on Friday cancelled 90 trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic, sources said Friday.

With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 245.

Earlier on Thursday, the railways cancelled 84 trains and said 155 trains stood cancelled due to COVID-19.

"All passengers having tickets in these trains are being informed about it individually. No cancellation fee will be taken for these trains. Passengers will get 100-per cent refund," the source said.

The source also said while the railways was taking a huge revenue blow, the cancellation of trains was necessitated so that people not undertake unnecessary travel.

"It is also essential to ensure that social distancing is ensured.

We are only cancelling those trains which have low occupancy," the source said.

The national transporter has also issued a set of guidelines to zonal headquarters for its catering staff, stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing "should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways".

The cases of positive novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 after 50 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The figure also includes four deaths.

