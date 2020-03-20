STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: MPs who shared space with BJP MP Dushyant Singh, including TMC's Derek O'Brien, go for self-quarantine

The TMC MP took the step after BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who sat beside him in Parliament, revealed that he attended a party by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Several Members of Parliament including TMC's Derek O'Brien and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel on Friday went into self-quarantine following the announcement by BJP MP Dushyant Singh and his mother former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje that they were self-isolating themselves after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Singh was among the many MPs who attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18 as well as a Parliamentary panel meeting on transport, tourism and culture attended by around 20 MPs on Wednesday.

According to sources, after attending the party in Lucknow along with the Bollywood singer who is now undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Singh also attended an industrialist and former MP's birthday party and one more party.

Dushyant also attended the BJP parliamentary party meeting on March 17.

"This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred," O'Brien tweeted after the news of Singh going in self-isolation broke.

O'Brien self-quarantined himself after Singh made the announcement as he had sat beside the BJP MP during the panel meeting for over two hours hours.

Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

Hitting out at the government, O'Brien said that on one side they are talking of self-isolation and on the other hand they are continuing with the Parliament session.

"The Parliament has hardly discussed coronavirus. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha discussed COVID19 for only 3 per cent of total time. Is this how governments inspire confidence in crisis? Defer session! Stop conflicting messaging!," O' Brien said.

His party colleague Sukhendu Shekhar Roy too has announced self-isolation.

"I was present at an event yesterday and Dushyant Singh was also present at the event. As a precaution, I am going for self isolation. I will follow the necessary guidelines by the government," tweeted Anupriya Patel.

Earlier, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan had self-quarantined after he visited a Kerala-based medical institute whose hospital later reported a coronavirus case.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu too quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on March 10.

