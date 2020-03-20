Crime against women: Parliamentary panel against bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended denial of bail to accused in cases of crimes against women, stating the quest for justice in the 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gangrape case, is a “blot on our collective conscience”. The panel also recommended time-bound investigation and disposal of heinous cases, suggesting that the cases be disposed within six months and charge sheets be filed within a month’s time.

The report was tabled a few hours before a Delhi court refused to stay death warrants of four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, tabled its report on ‘Issues related to safety of women’ in the Upper House on Thursday, also recommending that necessary amendments be made in the law to ensure that chargesheets are filed within 30 days.

The panel, comprising members from both houses of Parliament, said the ministries of law and home affairs should introspect, along with associated law enforcement agencies, as the system is not functioning in a way to provide timely justice.

The panel cited the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2018 to show that the total number of crimes against women has risen continuously for the last decade. The number for 2018 was 3,78,277, up from 2,44,270 in 2012. The committee has also recommended that the home ministry should set up women’s cells in all police stations across the country with female police officers and staff who are trained to handle cases related to gender-based violence. It also suggested setting up of a single helpline number for registering all complaints.

Panel Suggests