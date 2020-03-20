Epidemic Act: Congress member Anand Sharma questions running of Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress member Anand Sharma on Friday questioned whether Parliament was exempt from the provisions of laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government restricts persons above 65 years to come out from their homes.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Sharma said what example was Parliament setting about respect for laws of the land as both he and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu were above 65 years of age and attending Parliament despite government's notification.

"Yesterday the govt has issued a notification. The Epidemic Act has been invoked in Delhi and in the rest of the country. So whether the Parliament is exempt from the laws which Parliament makes."

"All people above the age of 65 should not come out. I am above 65. Honourable Chairman is above 65. There are so many above 65. So, what example Parliament is setting about the respect for the laws of the land and government's notification," Sharma said.

At this, the Chairman said the rule was not applicable to government personnel who are on duty.

"God bless you, Nothing will happen to me and to you," he said.

Sharma had earlier questioned the government overrunning of Parliament at a time when it has enforced the Epidemic Act, restricting the movement of people above 65 years.

He had also accused the Prime Minister, his ministers and MPs of violating government rules.

Satish Chandra Dubey and Kirori Lal Meena (both BJP) raised the issue of people stranded in the Philippines and urged the government to bring them back.

Jharna Das Baidya asked the government to suspend biometric authentication required under various welfare programmes like PDS in view of coronavirus.