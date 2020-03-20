STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Epidemic Act: Congress member Anand Sharma questions running of Parliament

Sharma had earlier questioned the government overrunning of Parliament at a time when it has enforced the Epidemic Act, restricting the movement of people above 65 years.

Published: 20th March 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress member Anand Sharma on Friday questioned whether Parliament was exempt from the provisions of laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government restricts persons above 65 years to come out from their homes.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Sharma said what example was Parliament setting about respect for laws of the land as both he and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu were above 65 years of age and attending Parliament despite government's notification.

"Yesterday the govt has issued a notification. The Epidemic Act has been invoked in Delhi and in the rest of the country. So whether the Parliament is exempt from the laws which Parliament makes."

"All people above the age of 65 should not come out. I am above 65. Honourable Chairman is above 65. There are so many above 65. So, what example Parliament is setting about the respect for the laws of the land and government's notification," Sharma said.

At this, the Chairman said the rule was not applicable to government personnel who are on duty.

"God bless you, Nothing will happen to me and to you," he said.

Sharma had earlier questioned the government overrunning of Parliament at a time when it has enforced the Epidemic Act, restricting the movement of people above 65 years.

He had also accused the Prime Minister, his ministers and MPs of violating government rules.

Satish Chandra Dubey and Kirori Lal Meena (both BJP) raised the issue of people stranded in the Philippines and urged the government to bring them back.

Jharna Das Baidya asked the government to suspend biometric authentication required under various welfare programmes like PDS in view of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Epidemic Act Anand Sharma Congress BJP PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp