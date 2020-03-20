STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government urges family members to not resist coronavirus quarantine

Over 14.30 lakh passengers have been screened at various airports for possible new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far.

The staffs working at University of Madras been Thermal checked at the campus before entering into their work after the Corona outbreak. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday urged family members to not resist the government move to test and quarantine people returning from countries battling the new coronavirus pandemic, saying "this is not the right approach" to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"Indians returning from coronavirus-hit countries are tested and being quarantined here. However, some of them are protesting. I am getting calls from parents requesting release of their children saying they will take care of them at home. This is not the right approach," the minister of state for home affairs told reporters.

"We are doing this to stop further infection of the disease in the country. I urge all parents to support in our effort," Reddy said.

Over 14.30 lakh passengers have been screened at various airports for possible new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far and the number of confirmed cases in India has touched 195, who include 32 foreigners, the minister added.

Over 20 patients have been discharged after they recovered and more are expected to be discharged on Friday.

Reddy said around 69,000 people are placed under home quarantine across the country and the government is taking such measures as India is a thickly populated nation.

He also urged people to adhere to 'Janata curfew' on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm and show they are determined to face any eventuality in the coming days.

Unfortunately, there is no vaccination to cure the disease and the best response to it at this point is to stop the virus from spreading, Reddy said, asking people to take precautions and maintain social distance.

State governments have been asked to use the health department budget and the State Disaster Response Fund to contain the spread of COVID-19, he added.

