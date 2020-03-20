STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If PM Modi wants social distancing, then why is Parliament working, asks Shiv Sena

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that thousands of MPs, officials and members of the staff come together in Parliament.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter/ @OfficeofUT)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Friday said that on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to the public to practice social distancing in view of coronavirus outbreak, while on the other he allows Parliament to function for political reasons.

Modi, in a televised address to the country on Thursday, called for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus and asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

He also asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that thousands of MPs, officials and members of the staff come together in Parliament.

"Shutting down or slowing down the government work on one hand, but being adamant in keeping the Parliament session on the other is certainly not aimed at keeping up the great democratic traditions," it said.

The Marathi daily alleged that the Parliament session is on to give 'support' to the steps being taken for toppling of the Madhya Pradesh government.

"The Kamal Nath government has to prove its majority in the floor test. But the contention of Kamal Nath and his supporters is how to convene the state assembly in the times of corona virus outbreak. If Parliament session is curtailed, then Kamal Nath's contention carries weight. Hence it was necessary to keep the Parliament proceedings on despite the emergency situation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This is being said in the corridors of Delhi. Whether true or false, only they know," the Sena said.

It also advocated complete lock-down to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mumbai has to be completely shut and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking steps in that direction. If our people stop spitting in public, then the cases of coronavirus will reduce by half," it said.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus which has a population similar to Delhi and Mumbai, was locked down since Janauary 23and the situation there has improved, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Shiv Sena Saamana Janta curfew
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp