Justice delayed, but not denied: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, who has waited with baited breath for 7.5 years for her daughter's rapists to be hanged, heaved a breath of sigh on Friday.

All the four convicts who committed the heinous crime - Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged to death on Friday 5.30 am at Tihar jail.

In her first reaction, she expressed satisfaction that justice was finally delivered. "As soon the Supreme Court finalised the order of execution, I went home and hugged my daughter's picture and said, you got justice. Today, had my daughter been alive, I would be known as a mother of doctor but now I am a Nirbhaya's mother. I am proud of my daughter, justice denied but finally justice delivered," said Asha Devi.

Devi, added, "today all women in the country will feel confident, safe and happy with the execution of the culprits. They also wanted the accused to be hanged. The execution is a message to all the rapists and should stop such persons from committing such heinous crime."

Further adding, she said, "I will not say I am happy but there is a sigh of relief and peace of mind as finally, justice delivered to my daughter's soul and the entire woman and country who stood with us and supported us in every circumstance. But, this will not stop me, my fight will continue against such culprits. I will fight for other daughters of the country."

The bodies of all the four convicts were brought down to the gallows after 30 minutes of hanging. As per rules, the bodies had to be kept hanging for 30 minutes before being lowered.