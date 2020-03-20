Justice served! Crowd celebrates hanging of Nirbhaya convicts as clock strikes 5.30 am

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Despite the fear of coronavirus and the government's on the gathering of more than 50 people, hundreds of locals and youngsters, social activists thronged outside the Tihar jail on Friday at 5.30 am to see the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

People across ages were seen carrying placards and raising slogans, 'Nirbhaya zindabad, long live Nirbhaya', justice delayed, not denied,' 'morning of justice', day of justice read some of the posters. A group of social activists also celebrated the death of four culprits by distributing sweets.

When asked about the fear of COVID-19, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Yogesh Kalra said, "today our sister has gotten justice, the daughter of the nation has gotten justice. We are here in solidarity with Nirbhaya and her parents. I came here to witness the justice unfold in front my eyes. We don't fear coronavirus".

"We have come here to see justice unfold before our eyes," said the locals who had assembled outside #TiharJail to pay their tribute to Nirbhaya, hours before #nirbhayaconvicts were hanged.#NirbhayaVerdict #nirbhayagetsjustice

Read more: https://t.co/KvGn6i6Jz4 pic.twitter.com/IRmXJp9Sku — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) March 20, 2020

"Such criminals needed to be hanged for what they did. They were not humans and I don't even want to compare them with animals. Their deed was inhumane and we support the decision of court and system. I salute the order and justice, Supreme Court," said another person in the crowd.

The four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta -- were hanged till death on Friday at 5.30 a.m. for gang-raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a moving bus in 2012 December.

"Its a day of justice. I salute the judgement. Sweets will be distributed and posters will be erected in respect of our sister," said a social activist distributing sweets.