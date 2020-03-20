Locals assemble outside Tihar Jail ahead of Nirbhaya convicts' hanging

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the time for the execution of four convicts draws closer, a handful of local people assembled outside the Tihar Jail to pay their tribute to Nirbhaya.

"We have come here to see justice unfold before our eyes," said Dolly Malik, an airhostess by profession.

Four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta -- are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 a.m. on Friday for gang-raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student.

"Their deed was inhumane. We will stand here to show our solidarity with the victim," said another local.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana looked visibly excited for the execution and said, "I'm here to witness the judgement day. Sweets will be distributed. Posters will be erected."