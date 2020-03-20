Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged today morning at 5.30 am

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the end of all legal recourse, the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will be finally executed on Friday early morning. The hanging will take place in Tihar Jail complex wherein all necessary arrangements have been made to execute Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh and Vinay Sharma.

It will be the first time that four men will be hanged together in Tihar Jail, which houses more than 16,000 inmates. “All the arrangements are in place. Hangman Pawan Jallad had arrived two days ago and dummy testing and hangings have been done already,” said a Tihar official.

Soon after a Delhi court dismissed the plea seeking stay on the death warrant, Nirbhaya’s mother remarked that she will now get peace finally. The execution was delayed thrice following a mercy petition filed by one of the convicts. One of the convicts also filed a last minute petition to stay the execution order but it was dismissed by the apex court.