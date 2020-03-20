STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nirbhaya: Delhi police kept low profile in naxal-hit Bihar village to arrest one of the accused

Akshay Kumar Singh, the cleaner of the bus in which the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang-raped, had left for his native village in Aurangabad district after committing the ghastly crime.

Published: 20th March 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulances carrying the bodies of four men executed at Tihar Jail who were convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case as they are brought for postmortem at the DDU hospital in New Delhi Friday March 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Arresting the accused in the Nirbhaya case was not easy for Delhi police investigators, who had to visit a Naxal-affected village in Bihar and keep a low profile to nab one of them.

Akshay Kumar Singh, the cleaner of the bus in which the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang-raped, had left for his native village in Aurangabad district after committing the ghastly crime.

The police traced Singh through a mobile number Ram Singh, the driver of the bus and the first accused to be arrested in the 2012 case, shared with the investigators during interrogation.

Singh had used the phone number to speak to his family back home and it was registered with a service provider in Aurangabad, according to "Khaki Files", a book by former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar during whose tenure the crime happened.

This breakthrough led the police to believe Singh could be hiding in his village.

Delhi police inspector Rituraj and his team rushed to Patna by flight and took the road from there to reach Aurangabad.

On December 19, 2012, three days after the gang rape, the Delhi police team contacted the Tandwa police station under whose jurisdiction Singh's village fell.

The Delhi police team then learnt that the village area was affected by Left-wing extremism and the team members were required to tread cautiously without drawing undue attention, Rituraj said.

"The police station in Tandwa had been attacked four times by Naxals and was therefore heavily fortified with personnel from Bihar Military Police deployed on its rooftop, armed with light machine guns," according to the book.

Sub-inspector Ajay Kumar from the local police station joined the Delhi police team and they decided to quietly recce Singh's village.

Local intelligence-gathering suggested that Singh could have escaped to his in-laws' residence, also in a Naxal-infested area.

Inspector Rituraj's team decided to wait and sought help from watchmen in Singh's village in nabbing him.

Soon enough the wait paid off.

One of the chowkidars spotted the accused at Tandwa railway station on December 21 and alerted the police who arrested Singh.

Rituraj contacted the district magistrate to obtain a transit remand and he introduced the Delhi police official to the district judge.

The judge took Rituraj to his residence, called his staff and dictated the order.

It was 9 pm on December 21 when the police received the transit remand but Rituraj left for Varanasi the same night in dense fog and low visibility with the accused and his team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Delhi police Akshay Kumar Singh
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp