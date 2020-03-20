Pending promotions get a Go-Ahead in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With the implementation of 2012 government orders regarding not providing reservation in promotion in government jobs in Uttarakhand, the state government has opened doors for pending promotions of over 8000 employees. Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and state government spokesperson said,

“The process of pending promotions will be completed soon and the reservation will be provided in recruitment according to the existing system.” The state government has instructed the respective departments to complete the process as soon as possible. Meanwhile, SC/ST employee association has decide to launch nationwide stir with other organisations.