Assam RTI activist re-arrested moments after bail 

GUWAHATI: Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi was rearrested and taken to Upper Assam’s Sivasagar on Thursday morning moments after being granted bail. A team of Sivasagar Police left Guwahati at around 5:30 am after taking Gogoi into their custody for four days. He was lodged at the Central Jail.

On December 12 last year, a case against Gogoi, who is also a leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), was registered in connection with an “illegal assembly” of people in Sivasagar.

At present, Gogoi’s lawyer said the activist was worried as the police were digging the old cases against him. “He is worried.

He wants a list of the cases registered against him across districts,” the legal counsel said.

Some cases were registered against Gogoi in the wake of the violent incidents against CAA in December last year. In one such case registered in Jorhat, he was arrested by the police. The NIA took his custody for his alleged link with the CPI (M). He was on Tuesday granted bail by a NIA special court NIA in Guwahati after it had failed to file a chargesheet against him .