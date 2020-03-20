STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena slams BJP for doing politics over coronavirus, running social media campaign

Published: 20th March 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter/ @OfficeofUT)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed BJP and its social media for running "Devendra for Maharashtra" campaign on social media during the coronavirus outbreak.

Saamana on it Saturday editorial said this is not time to do the politics when the entire world is combating against the virus. "This is the time everybody including oppositions should support the government and fight against the Coronavirus. This is the major threat to humanity," Saamana said.

Interestingly, after the Saamana edit, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis issued the press note saying that the Opposition is with the government and asked the people to cooperate with the government.

Saamana said that who is running and supporting that Devendra for Maharashtra campaign? "Those could not remain loyal to their party and jumped the ship during the state assembly elections? These are imported leaders in BJP who wants Devendra back," it stated.

It further slammed that Maharashtra has seen the leadership quality of Devendra Fadnavis during Bhima Koregaon riot and untimely rainfall in western Maharashtra. "When people dying and suffering in western Maharashtra, that time Fadnavis was busy in the elections campaign. Do we need such leader or Thackeray who is leading from the front," asked Saamana?

It said, what Fadnavis would have done in this crisis. "He would have taken the help of ED, CBI to combat the virus. Maharashtra has come out from this vendetta politics now. Uddhav Thackeray has already killed ED, CBI like virus by forming the three-party governments in Maharashtra. It is better opposition should not speak on this issue; they should take the mask and close down their mouth during the outbreak of Coronavirus. It will not only help them but entire Maharashtra as well," the editorial said.

It added,"The Hawas ka shikar, the D grade film had come 40 years ago, the BJP is behaving like this D grade movie. Under the leadership Uddhav Thackeray, the entire Maharashtra cabinet has been fighting against the virus. Maharashtra is standing with the government and supporting their each and every move that Opposition cannot digest. This is not the time to make allegations and counter-allegations."

  • K Ravindran
    How a daily wage earner could indulge in social distancing. His life and livelihood is equally important that of a MP.
    1 day ago reply
