STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court orders Kamal Nath govt to face floor test today

The  Supreme Court on Thursday directed Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on Friday and conduct the floor test. 

Published: 20th March 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: The  Supreme Court on Thursday directed Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to convene a special session on Friday and conduct the floor test.   Till late Thursday night, however, the Vidhan Sabha had not come out with Friday’s business agenda.

ALSO READ | Hours before floor test, MP Speaker accepts resignation of remaining rebel MLAs

Hours after the SC order, Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted the resignations of remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9. This reduces the House’s total strength to 206, where ruling Congress, with 92 members and seven allied MLAs, is now at least five short of the simple majority figure of 104 seats. The BJP, with 107 MLAs, has three more than the majority mark. The resignation of six ministers, all Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, were accepted earlier. 

Amid speculations of either Nath resigning ahead of the floor test or the Congress challenging the SC directive before a larger bench, the CM announced to convene a press conference at 12 noon on Friday.While ordering the floor test, the SC bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta also ordered video recording and possible live streaming of the House proceedings when the Kamal Nath-led Congress government undertakes the floor test.

The bench directed the DGPs of MP and Karnataka to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs, if they appear in the Assembly for the trust vote. It ordered that the House will have a single point agenda of the floor test and no hindrance is to be created for anyone and asked the Assembly secretary to ensure that there is no breach of law and order. Earlier, the top court suggested that the Speaker interact with the rebel MLAs through video link or it can appoint an observer. However, Prajapati refused to accept the proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court NP Prajapati Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Madhya Pradesh political crisis Trust Vote Kamal Nath
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp