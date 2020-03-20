Three more test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, total cases now 5

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat, taking the number of such cases in the state to five, officials said on Friday.

While two of these new cases were detected in Ahmedabad, another one was found in Vadodara, they said.

"Three new coronavirus positive cases have been found in the state," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

"Two of them are women from Ahmedabad, while the third patient is a male from Vadodara. All of them had recently visited foreign countries," she added.

Two positive cases had been found in Gujarat on Thursday- one each in Rajkot and Surat.