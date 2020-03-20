STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time to introspect about death-row convicts using delaying tactics: Law Minister Ravi Prasad

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) , were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NATION: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a day of satisfaction with Nirbhaya getting justice, but also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to "manipulate" system to delay execution.

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

"It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice," Prasad told reporters in Parliament premises.

"It's time for judiciary, government and civil society to introspect whether death-row convicts can be allowed to manipulate system and cause delay."

