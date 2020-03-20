Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant go into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after a guest they had met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Raje, her son who is a BJP MP and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest.

Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.

Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old 'Baby Doll' singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Dushyant was present at the party.

Thereafter, he also went to Parliament.

"This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien in a tweet, reacting to the news.