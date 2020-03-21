15 held in Mumbai's CSMT for flouting home quarantine orders

By PTI

MUMBAI:Fifteen people with home quarantine stamps on their hands were detained in Mumbai's sprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by railway security personnel on Saturday, an official said.

They had come to the city from abroad and had been advised home isolation which they had failed to follow, an official said.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

"Some people spotted them. A joint team of the RPF, GRP and BMC quarantined them in Visawa Rest House in Worli.

No offence was registered against them," he added.