Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh gears up for lockdown till March 25

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a major decision aimed to check the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered to keep all its offices closed till March 31. Besides, all liquor shops, hotels, restaurant, bars will remain shut till March 25. The operation of buses across the state will also remain suspended till the end of this month.

According to the official circular, the decisions was taken are an attempt to safeguard the masses from any possible coronavirus infection.

However, the essential and emergency services will remain functioning, the official said.

Already schools, colleges, universities, anganwadis, public libraries, swimming pools, cinema halls, multiplexes, water parks, malls, coaching centres, clubs, beauty parlour, spa and gyms, have been shut.

In Chhattisgarh, so far only one confirmed case of coronavirus has been detected and the patient is responding well to the treatment at the isolation ward of AIIMS.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), all government offices except those providing essential and emergency services will remain closed till March 31.

All the secretaries and department heads at the state-level during this period will make necessary arrangements at their residences to carry out official work, it added.

The people should avoid and be discouraged to visit those offices which will remain functioning during the given duration, it said. The state government early this week imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure restricting the assembly of more than five people in every municipal limit of the state.