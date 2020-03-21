Coronavirus: J&K Waqf Board suspends regular prayers at mosques

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday announced the suspension of regular prayers at the mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is hereby ordered to suspend regular prayers in shrines/mosques affiliated with the Waqf Board and displaying of the Holy Relic on the occasion of Mehrai-ul-Alam celebrations," the board said in an order.

The decision to suspend the prayers was taken as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Kashmir valley and in view of the imposition of restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by various district administrations, the board said.