Coronavirus outbreak: Six new cases reported in Rajasthan

Among the six, five are staff members of a private hospital, where a doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Six fresh cases of the new coronavirus have surfaced in Rajasthan, taking the total in the state to 23 so far, officials said on Saturday.

Reports of 42 suspected cases are awaited, they said.

Among the six, five are staff members of a private hospital, where a doctor tested positive for COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said that another positive case is from Jaipur, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 23 in the state.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Out of the 23, three patients, including an Italian tourist couple, have recovered.

However, a 69-year-old Italian man, who had recovered from the disease, later died of heart attack at a private hospital on Thursday night.

He was a heart and lungs patient, doctors said.

The district administration of Bhilwara has sealed the borders of the city and implemented prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Similar action was taken in Jhunjhunu, where three positive cases have been detected.

