STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Wearing masks, Thane couple ties knot at private ceremony

Clad in white costumes and wearing masks, the couple was seen using hand sanitisers frequently during the ceremony.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANETaking into account the need of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a couple from Thane tied the knot in the presence of only a handful of relatives and friends, all wearing masks.

The marriage was solemnised at the groom's house at Kalyan in the district on Friday.

In fact, the wedding ceremony was earlier scheduled to take place on March 22, but in view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on that day, they decided to reschedule the event.

The groom, Rupesh Jadhav (25), is a lawyer, while the bride, Priyanka (24), works in the IT industry.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Clad in white costumes and wearing masks, the couple was seen using hand sanitisers frequently during the ceremony.

Talking to media after the wedding, Rupesh said, "The marriage was to take place on March 22. All the preparations had been done. We had even booked a hall and distributed invitation cards to most of the guests in February. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, we decided to cancel the event and keep it a subdued affair."

ALSO READ: Amid coronavirus outbreak, 16 Mumbaikars fined Rs 1,000 each for spitting

"We conducted the wedding ceremony at my place. There were only about 20 guests, who included close relatives and select friends," he added.

One of their friends, Radhika Salve, said, "Immediately after the prime minister's address to the nation on coronavirus, we took a decision to reschedule the marriage ceremony."

Modi, in a televised address to the country on Thursday, called for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus and asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

He also asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Thane wedding Thane coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp