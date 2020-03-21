STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus scare: Jharkhand puts ban on trains entering from other states

Chief Secretary DK Tiwari said that the State has already imposed stringent restrictions on public  athering and crowding in the State.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:35 PM

A railway worker disinfects coach in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Hatia Railway station yard

A railway worker disinfects coach in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Hatia Railway station yard. (File photo| ANI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Secretary DK Tiwari, in the wake of increasing threat of coronavirus, has written to the Railway Board Chairman requesting him to ensure that no train from outside the State enters Jharkhand from March 22 to March 31.

Tiwari further stated in his letter that the State has already imposed stringent restrictions on public  athering and crowding in the State and hence necessary co-operation in this regard should be extended from the side of Railways.

"Considering the emergent situation developing due to the spread of Novel Coronavirus, you are requested to ensure that no trains from outside enter the State of Jharkhand from March 22 to March 31," stated the letter written to the Railway Board Chairman.

Notably, the Railways have already cancelled operation of 3700 trains all over the country. Even though no case of coronavirus has been tested positive so far in Jharkhand, 414 people all over the State have been put under observation as a preventive measure.

TAGS
DK Tiwari Railway Board Jharkhand coronavirus measures Jharkhand trains Coronavirus COVID 19
