STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus test basket expands across India as positive cases crosses 250 mark

Meanwhile, the railways cancelled operations of around 3,700 express/mail passenger trains on Sunday in line with the Janata curfew call by PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational image. (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 50 fresh cases of coronavirus getting added to the Union health ministry’s list on Friday, the government revised its testing criteria, allowing pneumonia patients hospitalised across India to be tested for Covid-19 as well. The country now has 223 active cases.

So far, only those with a history of travelling abroad and developed some symptoms or those who came into contact with infected cases and became symptomatic, were being tested. 

In a fresh advisory on Friday, the Centre said all pneumonia case, including the suspected Covid-19 ones, be reported to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

COVID-19 LIVE | Pneumonia patients will also be tested for coronavirus, says government

“No suspected Covid-19 patient should be turned away from any hospital and the admission of any such patient should be notified to NCDC or IDSP immediately. Similarly, all pneumonia patients must also be notified to NCDC or IDSP so that they can be tested for COVID 19,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the railways cancelled operations of around 3,700 express/mail passenger trains on Sunday in line with the Janata curfew call by PM Narendra Modi. No passenger train will begin journey from midnight to 10 pm on that day. India’s toll stayed at four, though an Italian tourist who had been infected, died on Friday.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Cloud over President House, Parliament after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s Holi party

There was no clarity on the case of a man in Tamil Nadu who tested positive without any history of international travel or apparent contact with any infected person. The state government had hinted that his could be a case of community transmission, but the Centre has not taken the call yet. Dr R R Gangakhedkar, chief epidemiologist at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said: “We don’t know yet.” 

The Centre also sent a circular to states asking them to expand the universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, UK and USA and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation upon their arrival.

Video conference with Chinese experts

Sources said health officials had a video conference with their Chinese counterparts on Friday and exchanged notes on tackling the outbreak. “We got tips on treatment protocols and outbreak containment...,” an official said. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla took part in a telephonic conference call with US Deputy Secretary of State for talks among Indo-Pacific countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus in India coronavirus outbreak COVID 19 coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp