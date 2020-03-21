STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Uddhav government asks its offices to avoid use of ACs

Published: 21st March 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger wearing a face mask as a measure to prevent coronavirus spread boards a train at CST railway station in Mumbai Friday March 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has asked all its offices to avoid the use of air conditioning (AC) system as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

A Government Resolution (GR) signed by Principal Secretary (Health), Pradeep Vyas, on March 18, said that in centralised AC rooms, the virus stays for a longer period.

The GR asked the offices to avoid using air conditioning system or to ensure that it is used only if necessary.

"Instead there should be proper ventilation by keeping doors and windows open," it said.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Central Railway as well as the Western Railway have suspended the services of their air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai till March-end.

