COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh sent back over 35 tourists including Nepali, Israeli nationals

Himachal government had on March 14 closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and play-way schools till March 31.

Published: 21st March 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Medics screen tourists in view of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak at Junagarh fort in Bikaner

Medics screen tourists in view of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak at Junagarh fort in Bikaner. (Photo| TPI)

By ANI

MANDI: More than 35 tourists including Nepali and Israeli nationals were returned from the district on Saturday as part of the government's efforts to check tourist inflow to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration said people had come from different places and were on their way to Manali.

"All the tourists were sent back including 20 people from Nepal, five from Kerala and six others from abroad. With the help of the local police and medical team, the buses were checked and people were sent back," said Rahul Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sundernagar.

Chouhan said eight tourists were sent back from Shimla on Friday.

The state government had on March 14 closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and play-way schools till March 31.

Two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Kangra district on March 20.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

