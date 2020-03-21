STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Rs 1,000 each for 15 lakh daily wagers, 20 lakh construction workers: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath urged people to adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that an amount of Rs 1,000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers across the state via direct benefit transfer.

"Rs 1000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers via direct benefit transfer to help them meet their daily needs," Adityanath said.

Adityanath urged people to adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state will remain closed tomorrow," the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the people not to panic over coronavirus. "We have sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So, please don't rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and added that there are a sufficient number of isolation wards in Uttar Pradesh.

"A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have a sufficient number of isolation wards in the state," Adityanath said.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

