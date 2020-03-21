STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: UP tally up to 25, minister who was at party with Kanika Kapoor tests negative

In a huge relief, the samples of 45 people who had participated in a party attended by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor, including Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, tested negative

Published: 21st March 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:34 PM

Singer Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With two fresh coronavirus positive cases -- one in Moradabad and other in Noida -- cropping up in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the state tally has gone up to 25.

Meanwhile, in a huge relief, the samples of 45 people, including Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, sent for testing after their participation in a party attended by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor, tested negative for the coronavirus here on Saturday.

However, the health minister will continue to remain in isolation for the next 14 days as per the health protocol.

The minister had isolated himself on Friday at his residence when he came to know about the fact that he had participated in a party which was attended by B–town singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow on March 15.  Not only the health minister, but 10 members of his family including his wife have also tested negative for the virus.

According to Lucknow CMO Dr Narendra Agarwal, all 45 samples including that of the health minister collected on Friday evening have tested negative for coronavirus. KGMU spokesman, Dr Sudhir Singh claimed that many more samples of those who had attended the parties were pouring in and were being sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the posh and famous Hazaratganj market was sanitized by the municipal authorities as it was visited by Kanika Kapoor and her mother in the recent past.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Complaint filed against singer Kanika Kapoor in Bihar court

The fresh coronavirus case which emerged in Moradabad pertains to a 19-year-old woman who had returned from France five days back and gone into self-isolation. As she landed at IGI, she was taken to Chhattarpur where after the initial test, she was quarantined. She arrived in Moradabad on March 19 and developed a fever. She was taken to the community health centre to be isolated. Her sample was sent to Lucknow’s KGMU and the report showed her to be coronavirus positive. Currently, the patient is being monitored by Dr DK Premi, nodal officer, health department.

After the report, her whole family was quarantined and the house sanitized, said Dr Premi. Around a dozen people had come in contact with her and all have been isolated.

The Noida patient is the fifth in the district. The case emerged in Supertech Capetown Society at Sector 74. The victim and his wife had returned 10 days back from Europe. “The couple were advised to be in isolation after their return. As the man has tested positive, his wife’s sample has also been sent to the lab and the man has been admitted to the isolation ward,” said Noida CMO Dr Anurag Bhargava.

However, the district administration has sealed the society till Monday morning.

Kanika Kapoor Jai Pratap Singh COVID-19 Coronavirus
