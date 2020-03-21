STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee advises people to cover mouth using soft cloth

The West Bengal CM also asserted that international flights should be banned with immediate effect.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:33 AM

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HOWRAH: In order to keep coronavirus infection at bay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested people to use cloth to cover their mouth and nose in case of scarcity of face masks.

"Since there is a scarcity of masks, people can use a cloth to tie around their faces as it is soft. However, I am not sure, people should consult doctors," Banerjee said on Friday.

The West Bengal CM also asserted that international flights should be banned with immediate effect.

"Why should international flights be shut from March 22 ? This needs to be done immediately, we said this at the conference (Prime Minister's video-conference with Chief Ministers)," Banerjee said in a press conference here.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had attended the video-conference meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss measures to tackle the deadly virus.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights in India from March 22 to March 29.

The circular was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 258, including 39 foreigners, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday at 9 am.

While four deaths have been reported due to the infection, 23 people have also been cured in the country. 

