Eight out of 25 COVID-19 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh: Official

An official asserted that the state government had made all arrangements to contain the spread the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

Published: 21st March 2020 07:26 PM

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday that eight out of the 25 novel coronavirus patients in the state who were undergoing treatment have completely recovered.

"So far, 25 corona-positive cases have come to light in the state," Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary, health, told PTI.

"They are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of this, 8 patients have completely recovered."

In a statement, Prasad asserted that the state government had made all arrangements to contain the spread the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

"Mass awareness programmes are going on, in which people are being told about how to sanitise themselves, and also adhere to social distancing, Prasad said.

"There is no need to fear or feel afraid of this disease, only alertness has to be maintained."

Testing centres have been increased from three to six.

In the next two days, the number of testing centres will be increased to eight, the official said.

"Our effort will be to increase the number of testing centres to 10."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to move out of their houses during 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, according to the Prasad.

"During the curfew, the health department, urban development department and the Panchayati raj department will undertake comprehensive cleanliness drive. Mock drill on treatment for coronavirus will be conducted at all the hospitals in the state," Prasad said in the statement.

