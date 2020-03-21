STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from MP funds to check coronavirus in J&K

Out of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

Published: 21st March 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: NC president Farooq Abdullah and party leader Hasnain Masoodi released an amount of Rs one crore each from their MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.

He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

The spokesperson also said following directions from Abdullah, the party MP from south Kashmir's Anantnag, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, released an amount of Rs one crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak in his constituency.

"Masoodi has also released an amount of Rs one crore to combat the threat of the virus in his constituency," he said.

The amount would be equally distributed among Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama -- the four south Kashmir districts that were part of Masoodi's constituency, the spokesperson added.

